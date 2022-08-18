First Alert Weather Day Saturday- Strong Storms Possible

First Alert Weather Discussion: Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day. While we may see a few showers or rumble of thunder Friday night into Saturday morning, there is a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening Saturday. The trend in the forecast models is to bring those storms through the metro during the evening hours, but check back for updates as the timing may shift a bit. As of now, this is a low-end threat for damaging winds, a few brief downpours and lightning.

In the meantime, count on quiet, dry, and warm weather for Friday with highs in the upper 80s. Then we’ll watch for storms Saturday, focused on late day and evening for an isolated strong to severe storm.

As the cold moves through our area on Sunday, some new showers and storms may develop, but chances are much lower. The front looks faster now, and it’s possible we end up removing the rain chances on Sunday altogether.

