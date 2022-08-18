East St. Louis man sentenced to 13 years in prison for possession with intent to sell fentanyl and cocaine

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - An East St. Louis man will serve time for possessing and attempting to sell drugs.

Court documents show Mario Foster was stopped and arrested by police following a call regarding a parental abduction. Officials discovered a three-month-old infant sitting in a child safety seat. When they removed the child from the seat, they discovered the baby had been sitting on a bag containing fentanyl and another one containing cocaine.

Foster was sentenced to 13 years for possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. Following his release, he will spend three years on supervised release and will pay $200 in special assessments along with a $500 fine.

“Fentanyl’s deadliness is no secret,” U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe said. “It is unfathomable that this defendant selfishly chose to place an infant in jeopardy in an apparent effort to conceal his crimes. His 13-year prison sentence is well-deserved.”

