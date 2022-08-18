2nd “Felony Lane Gang” member sentenced to 34 months in prison for impersonating victims in bank fraud scheme in Southern Ill.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A Tennessee woman will be serving time for her involvement in a bank fraud scheme by targeting female victims in Southern Ill.

Reports say on July 19, 2021, Mary Thornhill, 36, and her co-defendant, Delvin Mills, went to a Regions Bank in Glen Carbon, Ill., and cashed a check that was made payable to a person whose identity had been stolen. Both suspects were arrested by officers within minutes of leaving the bank.

At the time of the guilty plea, Thornhill admitted that other members of the Felony Lane Gang broke into cars that were parked in public places to steal valuables including purses and wallets that contained IDs, and checkbooks. After the thefts, they used other people’s identities to write checks and cash them at local banks using the furthest lane of each bank’s drive-up window to avoid detection by the tellers.

On Wednesday, Thornhill was sentenced to 34 months, and was ordered to pay restitution to her victims, a $200 fine, and spend three years on supervised release.

“This prosecution and well-deserved sentence is another example of this office’s commitment to holding people who steal identities and commit related crimes accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Rachell Aud Crowe. “We understand that identity theft has serious consequences for victims and they deserve the full support of the criminal justice system. I thank all of the federal and local law enforcement agencies involved for their time and effort investigating this case.”

Mills received his second sentence, 42 months, on July 20 for his role in the conspiracy. Prior to arriving in Southern Ill., he was sentenced to 55 months for similar charges in the District of Oregon. He will now serve a total of 97 months in prison.

