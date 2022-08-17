Warm & Dry, But Storms Possible Saturday

First Alert Weather Discussion: It will be quiet and dry Thursday and Friday with some warm afternoons in the 80s.

Weekend Rain Chances: The rain threat increases this weekend though we have low confidence on exact timing. While I wouldn’t rule out showers earlier, the model trends point to late day and evening Saturday for some scattered storms perhaps with some gusty winds.

As the cold front slowly hangs around our region, some new showers and storms may develop Sunday too. Check back for updates as we pin down the details, but we want to alert you to the possibility of some storms Saturday late afternoon-evening.

