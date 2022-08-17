Tyre Sampson’s family gathers to remember teen on his birthday
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The family of a St. Louis area teenager killed in a Florida amusement park accident gathered in Florida Wednesday to honor him.
Tyre Sampson would have turned 15 on August 17, 2022. He died in March after falling off a FreeFall ride at Icon Park.
A Florida lawmaker joined the family on Wednesday in calling for the ride to be taken down. Tyre’s father has said that is now his mission.
The family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.