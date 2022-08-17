Temperatures remain mild and below-average

First Alert Weather Discussion: Cooler temperatures and patchy fog spread across the area this morning. Many saw temperature readings in the lower and mid-60s. Today the clouds will be widely scattered with highs reaching 84°.

Temperatures remain below average for the upcoming week. The average high for this time of year is around 89°, but our temperatures will sit around the mid-80s. Rain holds off until late Friday and continues through early Monday.

