Temperatures remain below-average, dry weather through Friday

First Alert Forecast
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather Discussion: Sunny skies today with highs reaching 84°, about 5 degrees below average.

Temperatures remain below average for the next 7 days. The average high for this time of year is around 89°.

A cold front will slowly move through the area this weekend giving us a chance for a few scattered showers and storms. The front may stall which is why we see a lingering (low) chance through Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7day
Temperatures remain mild and below-average
August 16 late night seven-day
Warmer Days Ahead, Then A Rain Chance This Weekend
August 16 afternoon seven-day forecast
A Lingering Spot Shower Before Drying Out
First Alert Weather: Rain Mainly This Morning
First Alert Weather: Rain Mainly This Morning