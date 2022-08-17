Temperatures remain below-average, dry weather through Friday

First Alert Weather Discussion: Sunny skies today with highs reaching 84°, about 5 degrees below average.

Temperatures remain below average for the next 7 days. The average high for this time of year is around 89°.

A cold front will slowly move through the area this weekend giving us a chance for a few scattered showers and storms. The front may stall which is why we see a lingering (low) chance through Tuesday.

