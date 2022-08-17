SLMPD gives away car clubs to deter Kia, Hyundai thefts

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department handed out free car clubs Wednesday at Crown Food Mart on Jefferson and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars have risen drastically in 2022 compared to recent years.

Additional car clubs are available at city hall for a cash payment of $15. Those wanting to purchase a car club are asked to call the Missouri Department of Revenue St. Louis City Hall Fee Office or the Citizens’ Service Bureau’s Office to make sure there are clubs available. Those wanting to buy a car club at city hall must also be St. Louis City residents.

Authorities say the two car models have been targeted by thieves after a video surfaced on social media showing people how to easily steal the vehicles. Kia says criminals are seeking vehicles that are started with a key instead of a fob.

