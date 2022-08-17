SLMPD gives away car clubs to deter Kia, Hyundai thefts

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department handed out free car clubs Wednesday at Crown Food Mart on Jefferson and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars have risen drastically in 2022 compared to recent years.

#SLMPD officers will be out with car clubs TODAY starting at 3pm at Crown Mart (2601 Delmar). A limited amount will be available free of charge for KIA & Hyundai owners, courtesy of @LouFusz KIA and @Hyundai. Additional car clubs are available for purchase for $15 CASH ONLY. #STL pic.twitter.com/L9PnEP4K9N — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) August 17, 2022

Additional car clubs are available at city hall for a cash payment of $15. Those wanting to purchase a car club are asked to call the Missouri Department of Revenue St. Louis City Hall Fee Office or the Citizens’ Service Bureau’s Office to make sure there are clubs available. Those wanting to buy a car club at city hall must also be St. Louis City residents.

Authorities say the two car models have been targeted by thieves after a video surfaced on social media showing people how to easily steal the vehicles. Kia says criminals are seeking vehicles that are started with a key instead of a fob.

