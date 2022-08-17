Second FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A second FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened Wednesday to assist those affected by flooding in the region.

The center is located at Ranken Technical College, which is at 1313 N. Newstead (intersection of Newstead and Page) in North City. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.

By going in person, Kausta Spann was able to verify her application was filed correctly and get a timeline of when she’ll hear from FEMA about getting assistance.

“It’s very reassuring and it’s very comforting to have somebody to speak to live and in-person,” Spann says. “Especially with all that’s going on online so I just wanted to make sure that I did my due diligence to ensure my application was well on it’s way.”

FEMA representative Latanga Hopes told News 4 2,800 applications have been filed for FEMA assistance so far. The number of applications is growing daily.

FEMA has granted $10.9 million to renters and homeowners in individual assistance grants. The goal is to help as many people impacted by the flood as possible.

“FEMA believes in equanimity,” Hopes said. “There are people that need to be working in the morning from 8 until 5 so there’s some extended hours to make sure we can accommodate those people. There are some people that need to drop their children off and have other things going on so we try to make sure there’s a spanse in the hours being made available.”

Spann is encouraging others with questions to go to the resource center for help.

“It was synched very well surprisingly so the number that was associated with my online application and they were immediately able to pull it up here so it’s actually like a completion of the process and a verification if you will,” Spann said.

The center also has assistance from the Small Business Association. Susheel Kumar with SBA explained it offers loans instead of grants.

“In the world of repair, recovery and rehabilitation, that’s where we are the largest source of funds for privately damaged property post-disaster,” Kumar said.

You can also apply for FEMA assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.

