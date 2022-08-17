Playground Project Build Day: Scott Credit Union

Scott Credit Union was at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club Wednesday to help with the Playground Project.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Scott Credit Union pitched in on Wednesday to help with the Playground Project.

Scott Credit Union is one of the community sponsors helping to build a playground at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club. The finished playground will be perfect for kids ages 5 to 10 to play.

The project is being installed with the help of our community partners, PlayPower, Miracle Recreation and Hutchinson Recreation and Design.

