Former Flordell Hills employees accused of stealing from municipality

FLORDELL HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) – Two former employees of Flordell Hills are accused of stealing for years from the city.

Maureen Woodson, the former city clerk, and Donna Thompson, the former assistant city clerk, were indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday on two counts of wire fraud and two counts of mail fraud. The duo is accused of stealing a total of $663,000 between February 2016 and April 2022.

Court documents state that Woodson, 68, and Thompson, 75, wrote themselves checks totaling more than $531,000 without the authority or knowledge of Flordell Hills officials. The signatures of the mayor and treasurer were forged on the checks by the women, the indictment states. According to the indictment, the pair used the money to pay for personal expenses and for gambling.

In an alleged second scheme, Woodson and Thompson used $132,249 in city funds to directly pay their personal expenses. The money was used for rent, taxes owed to the International Revenue Service, retail vendor charges, entertainment, and restaurants. According to authorities, the women either used Flordell Hills bank checks to pay the bills or used wire transfers of city money.

Both women were terminated in May. Each charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

Flordell Hills is located in St. Louis County and has a population of about 800.

