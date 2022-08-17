Boil order issued in Collinsville after massive water main break

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Several Metro East residents are without water after a water main break late Tuesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., The break was reported on a 20″ main line coming out of the Collinsville Water Plant. Public Works Director Dennis Kress estimated that it would be repaired Wednesday morning. As a result, a boil order is in place.

“Right now, we’re just now getting down to the problem. We suspect we’ll have the repairs done in the next eight to 12 hours or as soon as we can,” Kress said. “Our crews will be on scene until we get the water back on.”

The Collinsville School District has determined they will have school and will bring in drinking water for the first day of school.

