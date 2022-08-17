Airbnb new screening tools to crack down on unauthorized parties in short-term rentals

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - In less than a year, Patrick Polk has transformed multiple South City properties into beautiful Airbnb homes.

“I have six properties and all of them are kind of loft style like this one,” said Polk. “Personally, most of my people who stay here are from out of town. [When] you come from out of town, you’re really not going out of town to have parties and stuff. That’s kind of more geared towards locals in my experience.”

He says he has recognized the ongoing concern over parties continuing to happen in certain short-term rental properties in the St. Louis Metro.

“I don’t want to be classified in this whole drama and mess in St. Louis about the Airbnbs and a bunch of problems, because the people who generally come and do Airbnb, they love it,” he said.

“The vast majority of our hosts in the greater St. Louis area, they don’t want parties,” said Ben Breit, director of trust communications for Airbnb.

Following Airbnb’s decision to codify its no-party ban earlier this summer, the hosting service is now taking it a step further to prevent issues associated with unauthorized parties in short-term rentals: new screening tools to stop potential partygoers.

“It prevents those reservation attempts from going through so you don’t get to the point where you officially made a reservation through our platform,” said Breit.

The technology will be used to look closely at a variety of factors: the would-be renter’s history and reviews on Airbnb, how far they live from the home they want to rent, and whether they are renting for a weekday or weekend. Based on these and other criteria, the platform will make a determination if the renter can continue with the reservation.

“For guests who are impacted by this, they will get a notification from Airbnb,” said Breit. “You’re not removed from the platform, but you’re told, ‘This is not a booking we can allow’. But we do allow guests in those circumstances to look at and book maybe a private room because typically the host is on-site there or is very close by, and that’s just not the type of environment where someone is trying to throw an unauthorized party.”

Breit says there’s been a 35 percent drop in unauthorized parties in areas of Australia that first started using these screening tools last October.

“So, measures that we can take to prevent potential unauthorized parties, it really has been well received,” he said.

Polk says he welcomes these new tools into the platform.

“I love it. I mean even though my truth is most people are from out of town and they don’t really have that type of situation going on, I love the fact that [Airbnb] can control [this], because those are a part of my rules anyways,” said Polk.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police also think it is a good step to curbing some of the problems with previous short-term rentals.

“I think I can speak for the department to say any tool that we can use to help quell this issue would be welcomed by the police department,” said Major Shawn Dace.

Polk says these tools are a good start and hopes they will continue to build trust among hosts and renters.

“I think it’s just up to the owner’s discretion on how they handle it and the rules that they have in keeping a tight ship about it,” he said.

