Homicide detectives investigating after 2 teenagers shot in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two teenagers were shot in St. Louis City Wednesday.

According to police, two males, ages 14 and 18, were shot before 2:30 p.m. at Hodiamont Avenue and Romaine Place. The youngest victim was conscious and breathing. The older victim was not conscious nor breathing when police arrived on the scene.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene. No other details were released.

