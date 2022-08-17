Homicide detectives investigating after 2 teenagers shot in St. Louis City

Crime tape
Crime tape(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two teenagers were shot in St. Louis City Wednesday.

According to police, two males, ages 14 and 18, were shot before 2:30 p.m. at Hodiamont Avenue and Romaine Place. The youngest victim was conscious and breathing. The older victim was not conscious nor breathing when police arrived on the scene.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene. No other details were released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Marijuana
Missouri voters to weigh forgiveness for past weed crimes
Wednesday, Scott Credit Union lent a helping hand to the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club as...
Playground Project Build Day: Scott Credit Union
Triple shooting in Grand
1 critically wounded in South City triple shooting
In an issue spilling over from previous years, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has filed a...
Kansas City mayor sues Missouri over police funding