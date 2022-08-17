1 critically wounded in South City triple shooting

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An overnight shooting in a south St. Louis neighborhood left three men injured.

Police were called to the 4700 block of South Grand in the Dutchtown neighborhood just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. One man was shot in the leg, a second man was shot in the hand and a third man was shot in the head.

The man who was shot in the head was critically injured, officials said.

No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.