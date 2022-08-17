1 critically wounded in South City triple shooting

Triple shooting in Grand
Triple shooting in Grand
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An overnight shooting in a south St. Louis neighborhood left three men injured.

Police were called to the 4700 block of South Grand in the Dutchtown neighborhood just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. One man was shot in the leg, a second man was shot in the hand and a third man was shot in the head.

The man who was shot in the head was critically injured, officials said.

No additional information has been released.

