WWE Friday Night SmackDown returning to St. Louis

Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – For the first time in over four years, WWE Friday Night SmackDown will return to St. Louis.

The event will be at the Enterprise Center on October 28. It will feature The Street Profits vs. The USOS, Drew McIntyre and Liv Morgan.

Tickets go on sale on August 19 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $20 to $125.

