WANTED: Police searching for man accused of trying to break into Central West End home

Police are searching for a man who they say tried to break into a home in the Central West End in July(SLMPD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a man who they say tried to break into a home in the Central West End in July.

The man was captured on surveillance camera. Authorities tell News 4 he tried to get inside the home by pulling on a door handle. He then fled when someone inside flashed him with flashlight.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Anyone who turns a tip over to CrimeStoppers that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward.

