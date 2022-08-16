Police investigate after a man was killed in St. Louis City

A homicide investigation graphic
A homicide investigation graphic(KMOV)
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was killed in St. Louis City Monday afternoon.

Officers received a call for a shooting in the 5800 block of Wells Avenue at around 3:54 p.m. Police said a man in his 40s was dropped off at the hospital while suffering from a puncture wound to his head. He was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A crime investigation.
Man shot, killed in South City
BMW logo
BMW Championship will take place in St. Louis in 2026
A Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Missouri.
Ground to be broken soon on first Buc-ee’s in Missouri
As the summer winds down, St. Louis police officers in the downtown and downtown west...
SLMPD plans to reduce downtown 12-hour shifts by end of month