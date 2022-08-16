Police investigate after a man was killed in St. Louis City
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was killed in St. Louis City Monday afternoon.
Officers received a call for a shooting in the 5800 block of Wells Avenue at around 3:54 p.m. Police said a man in his 40s was dropped off at the hospital while suffering from a puncture wound to his head. He was later pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information should call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
