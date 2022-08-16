Man shot, killed in South City

A crime investigation.
A crime investigation.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in a south St. Louis City neighborhood Monday.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of California at around 4:31 p.m. Officers said they found Michael Wiott, 31, laying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Wiott was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Homicide Division responded and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

BMW logo
BMW Championship will take place in St. Louis in 2026
A homicide investigation graphic
Police investigate after a man was killed in St. Louis City
A Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Missouri.
Ground to be broken soon on first Buc-ee’s in Missouri
As the summer winds down, St. Louis police officers in the downtown and downtown west...
SLMPD plans to reduce downtown 12-hour shifts by end of month