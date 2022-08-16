Man shot, killed in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in a south St. Louis City neighborhood Monday.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of California at around 4:31 p.m. Officers said they found Michael Wiott, 31, laying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Wiott was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Homicide Division responded and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

