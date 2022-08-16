A Lingering Spot Shower Before Drying Out

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Rain Mainly This Morning
By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
First Alert Weather Discussion: A spot shower can’t be ruled out late today and this evening, but nothing that would stop the Cardinals game or the MUNY tonight. Most will be dry, muggy and mild in the 70s.

The rest of the week is dry and warmer with highs in the 80s.

The weekend has chances for showers and storms. There isn’t much agreement on specific timing, so check back for details and we’ll help you plan around the wet weather. For now we have a 30% chance of rain and storms Saturday and Sunday as a slow moving Low pulls through the Upper Midwest and pushes a cool front into our region.

7 Day Forecast

