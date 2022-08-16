Lake Saint Louis woman accused of defrauding disabled uncle

LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) – A Lake Saint Louis woman is accused of defrauding her disabled uncle.

Jessica Medrano, 41, was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on one count of aggravated identify theft, one count of access device fraud and 12 counts of wire fraud. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to court documents, Medrano stole more than $66,000 from her disabled uncle between Jan. 21 and May 16, 2022. The indictment states Medrano electronically transferred more than $54,000 from her uncle’s bank account to her Cash App account, and she used her uncle’s debit account number to make $12,668 worth of transactions at Walmart.

