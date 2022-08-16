Homeless population underserved in South City amid talks of collaboration ramp-up

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - South City residents are speaking out about homelessness in response to News 4′s story about the Schnucks on South Grand asking the city to take charge.

“Homelessness is everywhere all throughout this neighborhood,” South City resident Michelle Harris explained. “No matter what street you’re on, you’ll find something.

Maybe the most alarming example for residents is an encampment at the corner of Chippewa and Spring.

“My first thought is safety right, this corner is a terrible corner to be on,” Resident Nicole Ekblad said.

A Nigerian refugee couple has moved locations several times over the last 12 years. Their most recent move brought them to the street corner near Exblad’s residence, which was last spring.

“I definitely have a problem with it,” Exblad shared. “But from the aspect of, this shouldn’t be the case. We shouldn’t have people living on the streets.

The couple told News 4 last year that they don’t want help and ask to be left alone.

Residents find another example of homelessness a few blocks over at the South Grand Schnucks.

“I feel uncomfortable,” South City resident Michelle Harris shared. “I’ll say that people walking up to your cars, trying to sell stuff or asking for change - and that’s okay, but it’s aggressive.”

Residents and local leaders attribute that aggression to public intoxication.

Ward 15 Alderwoman Megan Green told News 4 that one change Schnucks can make to become a better community partner is to stop the sale of single-serve alcohol.

“Folks will come, go back and forth drinking all day,” Green explained. “If we could cut down on some of that behavior that may ease the concerns of neighbors.

News 4 took those concerns to Schnucks. We got a written statement in response reading:

“As we go forward with a collaborative approach to addressing these complex, systemic issues in the neighborhood of South Grand, we will review our liquor merchandising practices in conjunction with our enhanced security efforts, and make adjustments as needed.”

As for residents, they want a plan to resolve this crisis at the source.

“This is on our mayor, this is on our alderperson,” Harris explained. “I just feel like it’s going to take more than Schnucks to get to the bottom of this.”

Schnucks sent a five-page letter last Thursday to Green. The letter outlines improvements the grocery chain is taking and calls on the city to step up to help combat the issues.

“We have a vested interest in working on these solutions to help people continue to feed their families,” Schnucks Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Bill Bradley said on August 11 in the lobby of the South City store.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.