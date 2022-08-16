Ground to be broken soon on first Buc-ee’s in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Missouri.

The company announced there will be a groundbreaking on a location in Springfield on August 23. The gas station and travel center will be located at 3284 N. Mulroy Road. The plan calls for 120 gas pumps and a 53,000 square feet footprint.

A Buc-ee’s location consists of a large number of gas pumps and a large general store, very similar to Wally’s.

