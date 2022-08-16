Entertainment district coming to the Armory in midtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A $60 million entertainment complex will open inside the historic Armory building in Midtown St. Louis later this year.

Green Street Real Estate Ventures is joining forces with entertainment experts, Jacob Miller and Chris Honstain, on the creation of Brick + Bev which will develop the entertainment destination at the Armory.

“It’s the perfect place to blow off steam, hang with your friends, show out-of-town guests and a place for festivals and music acts, it’s really a one-stop-shop,” said Miller.

The massive building once housed the 138th Infantry and was a tennis hub where greats like Arthur Ashe once played.

The first phase of the project is set to open in late 2022 and it will eventually house six different entertainment venues. The specifics of the venues and the concepts will be released in a few weeks.

“The Armory has a special place in my heart,” said Phil Hulse, Green Street CEO and founder. “We purchased the building because of its historic significance and location. After several different directions and a global pandemic, we are thrilled to have found Jake, Chris, and their team to execute on what is the right path. We can’t wait for people to experience the transformation made by Brick + Bev.”

Brick + Bev is a fresh new business model that will produce great experiences by mixing “industry-altering” entertainment and exceptional hospitality.

Some services of the model will include:

Hospitality design

Brand development

Menu engineering

Operations and Systems development

Strategic and Event marketing

Project management

Event programming

Activation planning

F&B development

Talent Sourcing

Jacob Miller, 35, is a veteran in the food, beverage, and entertainment industry. Miller will serve as the company’s president as he specializes in event activation and production as well as large-scale entertainment districts.

“Brick + Bev is here to do something different,” said Miller. “It will be the ultimate gathering and celebratory spot for all St. Louisans. We also have an ambitious expansion strategy for additional concepts in the region. Wait until you see what we have planned.”

Chris Honstain has a strong background both internationally and domestically, as he previously held executive positions with ABI and Caterpillar. Honstain will serve as Brick + Bev’s vice president of operations.

