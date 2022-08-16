Frustration felt by SLPS parents over bus shortages while other districts say they’re good to go for the fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One day after St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) district leaders announced bus routes for eight schools in the district would be suspended temporarily, parents like Jen Wadley continue to panic.

“Here we are a week before school starts and, ‘Oh yeah, your kid has no transportation,” said Wadley.

Wadley’s son is a high school student at Central Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA), which is among the list of high schools that will be affected by the district’s shortage of bus drivers.

“He is the first to leave, so if I have to personally have to take him to school, that’s at the time that I’m getting my other two kids ready to drop them off,” said Wadley. “We had enough issues with the buses last year. We had many days where the buses just didn’t show up, we wouldn’t even get notified. Or I would get a call like 30 minutes before he got out of school, ‘Oh they don’t have a p.m. driver.’ So, when they switched companies, we were hoping it would be a little bit better.”

She does not understand why after two and a half months of summer break, Missouri Central Bus Company has not been able to ramp up staffing.

“Our applications are coming in. We have a good flow but it takes time to get a school bus permit, and so we anticipate our numbers to continue to improve over the coming weeks,” said Scott Allen with Missouri Central Bus Company. “Currently we have 160 drivers on our books. We’re running about 152 routes starting on Monday.”

News 4 previously reported some students in the Fox C-6 school district would not be offered bus transportation this school year because of the ongoing bus driver shortages.

Yet other districts across the St. Louis area tell News 4 they have not been as affected:

Districts including Francis Howell, Normandy, Valley Park, Collinsville and Belleville tell News 4 their routes are all covered for the year, so far.

Rockwood is reporting that buses will run late the first few days as drivers get familiarized with their routes, but they did not report any additional staffing challenges.

Parkway announced earlier this summer that only elementary students living within a mile of school would not have bus services, and this is because the district is short about 13 bus drivers every day.

“How long has the district sat on this information before they notified parents yesterday,” said Wadley.

Wadley says she may have no choice but to send her child on Metro bus. Right now the district’s plan is to distribute Metro bus passes to high school students whose bus routes have been affected. SLPS will offer $75 gas cards at the end of each week for families driving students to school if the student has perfect attendance.

Wadley still thinks some families may not be comfortable sending their children on Metro bus or even have the means to send their children to school the first week of classes in order to get that gas card at the end of the week. She thinks offering families a virtual learning option until bus services resume could be a better solution in the short term.

“Virtual would be better than nothing because there’s going to be way too many families that are not going to be able to get their kids there,” she said.

News 4 reached out to Bi-State Development in response to the district’s announcement that Metro cards would be offered to high school students.

A statement from Charles Stewart, the Metro Transit Executive Director, reads:

“Metro Transit faces the same driver shortages the school district and its contractor are experiencing, and we are doing everything we can to help our partners at the St. Louis Public School District. We are literally working on potential solutions and will discuss the transportation options with Dr. Adams and his team later today.”

