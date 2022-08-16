Former bank employee sentenced to 1 year in prison for stealing $284k cash

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former assistant manager of a bank in Wellston will be serving time for stealing money.

A Statement shows on July 19, 2021, Capri Duvall, 35, pretended to fill an ATM with cash but hid $284,000 in a brown box and carried it to her car. After work, she gave the teller and a security guard $30,000 each.

Duvall quit the next day and left town with her three children, officials say. It took several months for authorities to find and arrest her.

Duvall pleaded guilty in May to aiding and abetting in the embezzlement of bank funds by an employee. She was sentenced to a year and a day in prison.

The same charge was issued to the teller and the security guard.

