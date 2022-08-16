FEMA approves $7 million in assistance to more than 1,600 households

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - FEMA opened a Disaster Recovery Center Monday at the Hazelwood Civic Center on Dunn Road to help victims of flooding in July.

By the time the center opened, FEMA had already approved millions of dollars in assistance to more than 1,600 households that suffered damage from flooding.

John Mills is a spokesman for FEMA.

“We’ve approved more than $7 million in grants for serious damage and unmet needs not covered by insurance and not covered by charitable organizations or other sources,” Mills said.

Mills said it will save time if people apply online before arriving. And he said it’s important to bring something like a utility bill to show proof of occupancy at the residence that was damaged.

Karen Bristow came to apply for assistance to replace personal items and appliances that were ruined by floodwater in her basement.

“We had just put a new furnace in, we’ve never had central air. Had it all put in in November,” she said.

FEMA can provide grants to help pay for damaged personal items, as well as some home repairs and for rental assistance.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) also opened an SBA Business Recovery Center on Monday. It’s located at the Urban League of St. Louis headquarters at 1408 North Kingshighway.

Nader Qasem owns iDeal Furniture in Florissant and lost $200,000 worth of merchandise in the flood. He applied online for a low-interest SBA loan

“It is an option for us and we did apply. We’re hoping to open again but I’d say this is the only option we have right now,” he said.

The FEMA center will be open for five days at the Hazelwood Civic Center at 8969 Dunn Road. The hours are 8 a.m.-7 p.m. through Friday. After that, it will move to a different location that has not been announced yet. Anyone affected by the flood in St. Louis County, St. Louis City or St. Charles County can visit the center.

The SBA center is open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. No end date has been set.

