East St. Louis middle school delays start of classes by one week due to mold

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The East St. Louis School District delayed the start of one middle school by a week due to mold.

East St. Louis School District 189 delayed the start of classes at Lincoln Middle School by one week because of mold and the lack of students picking up laptops for E-learning.

District officials told News 4 that the first notice went out to parents on Thursday stating classes on Monday, August 15 would be virtual due to mold. Then on Saturday, the district sent out a notice stating school would start a week later than expected because enough students didn’t pick Chromebooks, and the mold isn’t resolved yet.

Students were required to pick up laptops from school district headquarters. Officials told News 4 students normally are sent home with Chromebooks once classes start.

The district reports parents were notified on the school district’s website, social media, email, and automated phone calls.

“They told us on the voicemail that school would be closed on Monday. So, come get the laptop for Monday,” parent Myeshia Freeman said. ”So, everybody probably thinking if it’s only going to be closed one day why should I pick up a laptop? It’s frustrating that the teacher didn’t respond. Like we’re sending her messages on the laptop, like what’s going on? Because we didn’t know about it, they canceled it the whole week. We just found out this morning it was canceled completely until next week.”

The district reports that 448 students attend Lincoln Middle. All other schools in the district opened on Monday.

