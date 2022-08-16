Despite rain, Jim Butler Auto Group shows up for Playground Project

Playground Project Day 2
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It was a rainy Tuesday morning, but that didn’t stop Jim Butler Auto Group from stopping by the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club to check out the progress.

The posts are in place and the concrete has been poured. The volunteers were given a little break on Tuesday while things dried out, but Theresa Kuehnle with Jim Butler Auto Group stopped by the build site to explain why they decided to partner with KMOV for the Playground Project.

