BMW Championship will take place in St. Louis in 2026

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Professional Golfers Association (PGA) announced Tuesday that St. Louis will host the BMW Championship in 2026.

BMW Championship said in a tweet that the tournament will be held at the Bellerive Country Club.

