BMW Championship will take place in St. Louis in 2026

BMW logo
BMW logo(Source: BMW)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Professional Golfers Association (PGA) announced Tuesday that St. Louis will host the BMW Championship in 2026.

BMW Championship said in a tweet that the tournament will be held at the Bellerive Country Club.

