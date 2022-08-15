WANTED: Police searching for man who they say robbed North City cellphone store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Metro by T-Mobile store in North City on August 8.

The incident was caught on surveillance camera. The man walked into the store in the 4300 block of Natural Bridge around 6:00 p.m., showed a gun and announced a robbery before he took cash and fled, officers say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Someone who contacts CrimeStoppers with a tip is eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.