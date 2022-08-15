Search on for missing Illinois man last seen in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a missing Illinois man who was last seen at Forest Park on Sunday morning.

The search is on for 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg. Police say he was last seen around 10:30 a.m. at the Central Field inside the park.

He was last seen wearing the tie-dye shirt and white shorts shown in the photo above, but he might be wearing different shoes, police say. He also suffers from a health condition.

Anyone with information his whereabouts is asked to call police.

