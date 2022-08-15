Rain Tuesday, Heavy In Spots West of St. Louis

First Alert Weather Discussion: Chances for showers and an isolated thunderstorm spikes Tuesday, especially for the first half of the day. Generally, we will see around a half inch to inch and half in the St. Louis metro, but closer to central and southern Missouri, 2″+ of rain is possible.

The rain will impact our morning with the bulk of our rain from morning to early afternoon. A stray shower may linger in the afternoon and then mostly dry for the evening. The rain and clouds will help make it the coolest day since May with a high in the low 70s!

The rest of the week is influenced by upper-level low-pressure helping to keep temperatures mild in the 80s. Keep an eye on the weekend for more low-end rain chances.

