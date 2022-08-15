Playground Project Build Day 1: Andy’s Seasoning

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Andy’s Seasoning helped out on August 15, 2022 during the first build day for the Playground Project.

What was once an old ball diamond at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club will be transformed into a magical place for kids ages 5 to 10 to play.

The kids will get to imagine what it will look like, the space will be prepped, and the playground will be installed with the help of PlayPower, Miracle Recreation and Hutchinson Recreation and Design.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.