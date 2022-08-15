Playground Project Build Day 1: Andy’s Seasoning

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Andy’s Seasoning helped out on August 15, 2022 during the first build day for the Playground Project.

What was once an old ball diamond at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club will be transformed into a magical place for kids ages 5 to 10 to play.

The kids will get to imagine what it will look like, the space will be prepped, and the playground will be installed with the help of PlayPower, Miracle Recreation and Hutchinson Recreation and Design.

Great Day takes a closer look at the building of the new playground at Herbert Hoover Boys and...
Great Day takes a closer look at the building of the new playground at Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club!
News 4 partnering with local companies to build playground at the Boys and Girls Club
Kids help design playground for Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club
Building a playground for kids at the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club
