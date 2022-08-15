New Midtown development already drawing in new tenants

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Within the last few weeks, residents have started moving into Steelcote Flats, a brand new apartment building just north of SSM Hospital off Chouteau. Developers said they’re planning this area to bring young adults and professionals to Midtown and into St. Louis City.

The new Steelcote Flats, part of Steelcote Square, has outdoor amenities, spacious living quarters and a solid location. It matches the priority for many new to the workforce.

“I’m originally from Chicago, so St. Louis is like a second home for me,” Darreion Toles said.

Toles just moved into Steelcote Flats. The serial entrepreneur said it was a no-brainer for him to move to Midtown. He said he wanted to be out of the city bustle but in a space he could enjoy.

“I do like seeing when inner cities are developing and growing, and that leaves more opportunities for the community,” Toles explained.

That opportunity is driving the need for development. That’s exactly why Holland Construction is playing a role in this project.

“Taking this industrial area adjacent to SLU that’s somewhat been abandoned, cleaning it up, and bringing a higher value to properties down here, and making it a safer place to live,” Clayton Herring said.

Herring’s the project manager for Steelcote Flats. He said it’s been great watching the apartment complex come together but it’s also been a challenging year. He said Steelcote Flats was estimated, bid, and approved during the country’s toughest economic stint, COVID-19.

“Pricing escalations, shipping container shortages, gouging of pricing of shipping containers,” Herring explained.

All of these woes could have railroaded this project, however Herring said they planned ahead so that didn’t happen. It’s not just Steelcote Flats that’s going in that space. Herring said another apartment building is in the works, along with retail and entertainment space too.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.