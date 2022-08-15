MSD to launch new clean water initiative for St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MSD Project Clear is launching a new clean water initiative to improve the water quality in the St. Louis region and beyond.

The company said the Clean Water Pledge gives residents the chance to learn how their actions affect water quality. Residents can take the pledge to do their part to protect the environment.

“Polluted or contaminated water sources are one of the greatest threats to public health and safety,” said Jay Hoskins, MSD Project Clear’s Chief Environmental Engineer. “Everyone needs to understand how their actions directly affect water quality.”

More than two billion people around the world have limited access to clean water. MSD said the pledge includes five things people can do to help the environment:

Keeping FOG (fats, oils, and grease) out of the sewer system

Properly disposing of household chemicals

Not littering

Always picking up after our pets

Reducing salt and chemical de-icer use during the winter

“These are five small things that cost no money, and take very little effort, yet can have a profound effect on the world around us,” Hoskins said.

The Clean Water Pledge will begin this month. For more information on the new initiative or to take the pledge yourself to protect clean water visit the website here.

