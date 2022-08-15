Metro East cities among those to receive grant money through Rebuild Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) - Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity have announced $106 million in capital grants to rebuild 50 communities across the State of Illinois Monday.

The Rebuild Illinois and Main Streets Capital program also offered an additional $109 million in matching grant funds, to bring the total investment to $215 million. The grants support projects that will rebuild commercial hubs and downtowns, boost jobs, and improve living situations for residents.

“I am thrilled to announce that we are doubling last year’s investment in our Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Grant program to include over 50 communities throughout Illinois to modernize downtowns, address long-awaited infrastructure needs, and boost local economies -- in turn, bettering the quality of life for our state’s residents,” Pritzker said. “With that upgraded infrastructure comes economic opportunity: more jobs, more business growth, and more money pouring into the communities that need it most -- and that’s what Rebuild Illinois is all about.”

Alton will receive $3 million to restore historic buildings for the Wedge Innovation Center incubator. Collinsville will get $1,828,350 for the St. Louis Road and Collinsville Road corridor initiative. Edwardsville will receive $2,869,031 for improvements on Main Street. In total, 50 cities are receiving grants that range from $398,552 to $3 million.

“Edwardsville and Collinsville both have amazing opportunities ahead of them, and this Rebuild Illinois grant sets them up for success,” said State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville). “I couldn’t think of a better use of grant dollars than investing them in high-traffic areas used by all.

The Rebuild Illinois programs aim to modernize public infrastructure, boost tourism and accelerate business development statewide.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.