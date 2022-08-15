Man shot multiple times, killed behind gas station in South City

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed behind a gas station in South City Monday afternoon, police say.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Conoco on S. Broadway. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was found unconscious, not breathing. The suspect was last seen in a dark-colored Sedan, traveling north on California, according to authorities.

There are no further details at this time.

