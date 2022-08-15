Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend at Kirkwood home

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – A man is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend over the weekend in Kirkwood.

Elizabeth Gill died after being shot late Saturday night at her home. Todd M. Wilbert, 54, was later charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon-while inebriated, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, prior to the shooting, Gill contacted police and said a man was inside her house pointing a gun at her. During the call, a man, later identified by a relative as Wilbert, can be heard in the background during the call. A gunshot was heard by the 911 dispatcher during the call.

When officers arrived at the scene, Wilbert was found lying on a cement pad next to Gill’s home with a gun nearby. Police said Wilbert appeared to be intoxicated.

Gill was shot two times. She was pronounced dead inside the home.

“This is just tragic,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim. Our office will do everything in our power to hold this individual accountable.”

Wilbert reportedly told detectives he had requested money from Gill and waited for her on her back patio before the shooting. The two had previously been in a romantic relationship and co-owned a business, investigators said.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.