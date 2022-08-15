Local fire department loses truck, thousands of dollars worth of equipment in flooding

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - North County Fire and Rescue says it needs to replace a fire truck and other equipment due to recent flooding.

Chief Keith Goldstein says $98,000 in loose equipment and a fire truck were lost. When floodwaters rose, the truck became consumed with water and the motor shut down.

North County Fire was not the only department to lose a truck. Ferguson lost one and Goldstein says two other departments had the same thing happen.

“The insurance companies, FEMA and everybody have to take a look and realize this is not just a passenger car, this is a piece of emergency equipment, that the potential for failure is there long term,” Goldstein says.

It could take from six months to up to two years to receive a new fire truck.

