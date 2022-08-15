Toddler found safe after being reported missing in Frontenac

FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV) – The Frontenac Police Department is thanking those who helped to find a toddler who was reported missing Monday afternoon.

Sylvia was last seen around 3:40 p.m. Monday in the 20 block of Countryside Lane, according to police. She was wearing a white dress with a floral print.

An image of the missing girl was not provided by police, but about 15 minutes after police announced she was missing they sent out an update stating she had been found safe.

