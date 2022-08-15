Episode 196: Sno

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For Tony Nguyen, opening his new restaurant in South St Louis is a major milestone.

While he’s worked at restaurants across the country, this marks the first that will be solely his.

It also is the return to his roots: After working in Los Angeles, Tony decided it was time to come home to St. Louis.

He and his wife, Jessica, a fellow chef and marine biologist, are ready to welcome diners to Sno located off South Grand.

We know that stretch of road is the place to get almost every kind of cuisine, but Tony and Jessica hope to bring something new with their modern Asian restaurant, including their take on Dim Sum.

We sat down in the newly redesigned space to talk about sustainable seafood, mentorship, and the jitters he feels about stepping into the title of “restauranteur.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.