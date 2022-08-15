Bus driver shortage prompts SLPS to suspend service for 8 schools

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Saint Louis Public Schools are suspending some school bus services ahead of the first day of classes.

In a Monday afternoon press conference, school leaders announced they would suspend bus service for eight different schools in the district. They said the suspension is because of the ongoing bus driver shortage and that it will only be temporary. It is not expected to impact students with special needs.

According to the district, 3,450 students will be impacted.

“At least for the first few weeks of school, we are providing Metro Link bus passes (or gas cards) for students at Central Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA), Collegiate School of Medical and Bioscience (CSMB), Gateway STEM, Roosevelt, Sumner and Vashon. School leaders will help familiarize them with their routes,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kelvin Adams.

He added, “We plan to speak directly with parents of elementary students at Betty Wheeler Classical Junior Academy (formerly CJA) and Mallinckrodt to ensure transport in various ways, up to and including mileage reimbursements of $75 per week (gas cards) for one family car to handle pick up and drop off (The rate is the same per family no matter how many students are involved).”

The district will issue reimbursements every Friday. For a family to receive a gas card, perfect attendance will be required.

Students who were previously given their bus numbers could see changes even if their route does not. Parents are being advised to be on the lookout for a new email to confirm bus numbers.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.