Skies remain cloudy with rain developing tonight

Weather Discussion: Cloudy skies and low-pressure overhead is keeping temperatures a little cooler today. Highs will reach 80° with a light breeze around 5-10mph from the north. A southerly moving cold front will bring beneficial rainfall late tonight. Chances for showers and an isolated thunderstorm spikes Tuesday, especially for the first half of the day. Generally, we will see around an inch of rain, but closer to central and southern Missouri, 2″+ of rain is possible.

With the rain and cloud cover, tonight we will drop to the mid-60s with high temperatures only warming to the lower 70s Tuesday.

The rest of the week is influenced by upper-level low-pressure helping to keep temperatures mild in the 80s. Keep an eye on the weekend for more low-end rain chances.

Through Wednesday (KMOV)

