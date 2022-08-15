105.7 The Point’s Jeff Burton passes away

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Radio personality Jeff Burton has passed away, 105.7 the Point announced Monday.

Burton was the co-host of the Rizzuto Show and was a feature at Pointfest. He announced in March 2021 that he had been diagnosed with cancer. Last month, it was announced he had entered hospice care.

105.7 The Point released the following statement about Burton’s death:

Everyone here at 105.7 The Point loved and admired Jeff for countless reasons…his kindness, his humor, his generosity…to just name a few. The Rizzuto Show and our entire team will be honoring Jeff in the coming months, but for now, we ask that you simply keep Jeff’s family in your thoughts and remember the man who contributed so much to our station and our community.

We love you, Jeff! You’ll always be a part of 105.7 The Point!

Cards and notes for Jeff’s family can be mailed to 105.7 The Point at the address below, and the station will deliver them directly to his family.

105.7 The Point (KPNT-FM)Attention: We Love You Jeff11647 Olive BlvdSt. Louis, MO 63141

