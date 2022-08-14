Man walking in middle of Highway 79 in St. Charles County hit by car, killed

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A 38-year-old man walking in the middle of Highway 79 was hit by a car and killed near O’Fallon, Mo. Saturday night.

Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Highway 79 near Vomund Road. Richard Lesinkski, Jr., was walking in the middle of the road when a 1997 GMC Jimmy going southbound hit him.

Lesinkski, Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

