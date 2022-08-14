Disaster recovery center to open in Hazelwood for flood survivors

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will open Monday in Hazelwood to assist those affected by flooding in the region.

The center will stay open for five days at the Hazelwood Civic Center at 8969 Dunn Road. The hours on Monday will be 2-7 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Anyone affected by the flood in St. Louis County, St. Louis City or St. Charles County can visit the center.

After that, it will move to a different location that has not been announced yet.

FEMA is asking people who plan on going to the center to apply at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362. FEMA said it may be able to provide individual assistance grant money for rental assistance, personal property, lodging reimbursement or home repairs.

Only one application is necessary per household.

The U.S. Small Business Administration will also be there to provide resources for business owners.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.