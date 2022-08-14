Altercation leads to deadly shooting in Flordell Hills, suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man is dead and a suspect was arrested after a shooting in Flordell Hills in North St. Louis County Sunday afternoon, police said.

St. Louis County Police said two men got into an argument near Glenboro Drive and Gaylord Drive in Flordell Hills around 4:30 p.m. One man shot the other, and he died at the scene. The suspect was arrested a short distance away from where the shooting happened, police said.

The names and ages of the men are unknown at this time. The suspect’s mugshot was not immediately available. News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

