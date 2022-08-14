4Warn Forecast: Humdity is higher ahead of the cold front

Weather Discussion: A cold front is quickly dropping south which will bring lower temperatures this afternoon across the viewing area. Highs will generally range from 82° to 90°, with the hottest temperatures found south of St. Louis. Expect high humidity today ahead of the cold front. A spot shower or two is possible as the front dips south, but most will remain dry and enjoy another pool day.

This week is much cooler with temperatures mainly in the 80s. There is another rain chance Tuesday through Wednesday morning as a stationary boundary sets up overhead. Accumulations with this rainfall will be upwards of 1 inch.

