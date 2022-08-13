Two killed in overnight crash in Franklin County
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a car crash that occurred in Franklin County early Saturday morning.
Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Route FF north of Huff Road just before 2:00 a.m. Chase Clark, 24, of Cedar Hill was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang northbound when it went off the side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.
Chase Clark and Austin Clark, 28, of Union were pronounced dead at the scene. A 20-year-old woman who was also inside the car was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.
All three were not wearing seatbelts, police say.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.